Don't know Govindan, won't be intimidated by a legal notice: Swapna

Bengaluru: Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, said on Thursday that she will not be intimidated by the legal notice sent by CPM State Secretary MV Govindan.

"Even if the police file a case in all the districts, I'll not be intimidated. I hope that the police will find the person who was in the hotel with Vijesh," she said.

"I don't know Govindan. I am not part of politics. I don't know why a defamation case was filed against me. I did not make a statement against Govindan. I merely said that the person who met me mentioned Govindan's name. My lawyer will file a reply when I get the notice," Swapna added.

Swapna was responding to the media after appearing at the Kadugodi police station to give a statement in the complaint against Vijesh Pillai.

Govindan has sent a legal notice to Swapna for the alleged defamatory remarks made against him through a Facebook live session.

The notice, sent through his lawyer Nicholas Joseph, asked Swapna to tender an 'unqualified apology' for her remarks and pay Rs 1 crore as damages.

Swapna had claimed that a middleman acting on behalf of Govindan, Vijesh Pillai aka Vijay Pillai, had offered to pay her a total settlement amount of Rs 30 crore for handing over information on the chief minister, his family members and CM's additional private secretary CM Raveendran.

In the notice, Govindan stated that Swapna's remarks were false and baseless as he did not know Vijay Pillai, his true identity, or whereabouts.