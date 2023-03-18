Assembly ruckus: K K Rema refutes LDF claims she is faking injury

Thiruvananthapuram: K K Rema, the lone legislator of Revolutionary Marxist Party, has refuted the claims of the Left Democratic Front that she is faking an injury in a bid to corner the ruling front over the brawl with Opposition MLAs on Wednesday.

The Vadakara MLA was seen with a plastered hand hours after the scuffle in front of the Speaker's office on March 15 between the legislators of the LDF and the Opposition.

"It was the doctor in the Assembly who referred me to the General Hospital," Rema said on Saturday in response to the LDF claim that the injury on her hand is fake.

"The patient doesn't choose a course of treatment. I was directed to put on a plaster. If this is a case of false medical treatment, the health minister must answer," she continued.

The woman legislator reportedly suffered a fracture on her right hand in the melee.

The state police chief Anil Kant has not given directions to register a case over Rema's complaint that she came under attack. It is alleged that the police are trying to protect the ruling party MLAs who likely caused the alleged injury without registering the case.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Assembly was adjourned for the day on Friday amid protests over the registration of cases against a few Opposition legislators under a non-bailable offence in connection with an alleged attack on House marshals during the same ruckus in front of the office of Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer.