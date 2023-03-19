Assembly ruckus case: Police seek permission for evidence collection

Thiruvananthapuram: Museum police filed a request with Kerala Assembly Secretary here on Saturday seeking permission to collect evidence, in connection with the recent ruckus in the House during session.

They have also sought permission to take statements from MLAs and watch-and-ward officials who are both complainants and accused in the incident, which happened on March 15.



The Secretary is expected to take the final decision on granting permission after discussing with Speaker A N Shamseer. The session will restart on Monday.

The police recently registered case against nine MLAs and watch-and-ward staff, in connection with the incident. While seven UDF MLAs - Roji M John, Uma Thomas, K K Rema, P K Basheer, Anwar Sadath, I C Balakrishnan and Anoop Jacob - are charged with non-bailable offences including intent to cause a riot, bailable charges are slapped on the LDF MLAs H Salam and Sachin Dev.

Thiruvananthapuram museum police registered the case against the opposition MLAs over a complaint filed by a woman watch and ward staff.

The 2015 ruckus case

The accused in the infamous 2015 Assembly ruckus case, including General Education Minister V Sivankutty, had filed a revision petition before the Kerala High Court against the dismissal of their discharge petition by a lower court in Thiruvananthapuram, in November last year.

The court admitted the petition, filed by Sivankutty, MLA K T Jaleel, former minister, E P Jayarajan, K Ajith, C K Sadasivan and K Kunhammed, all opposition MLAs then.

The assembly had witnessed unprecedented scenes on March 13, 2015 as the LDF members, then in the opposition, tried to prevent Finance Minister K M Mani, who was facing charges in the bar bribery scam, from presenting the state budget.

Besides flinging the Speaker's chair from the podium, electronic equipment like computers, keyboards and mikes on the desk of the presiding officer were also allegedly damaged by the then LDF members, causing a loss of Rs 2.20 lakh.