Local Self Governance department admits to lapses in solid waste segregation

Our Correspondent
Published: March 19, 2023 10:33 AM IST
The LSGD secretary has issued an order pointing out that the revised system for solid waste segregation must be followed. Representative image/Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The department of Local Self-Governance (LSGD) admits that there were lapses right from the basics in solid waste management. The LSGD secretary has issued an order pointing out that the revised system for solid waste segregation must be followed as the present segregation system is flawed.

At Brahmapuram, waste management was chaotic as non-biodegradable waste also heaped up, making it a ‘burning issue’. The Deputy Secretary’s order blames the failure of proper segregation for the derailment of the complete system of waste management. The Haritha Karma Sena collects and segregates waste on a door-to-door basis and hands it over to the Clean Kerala company.

A portion of the waste can be reused. The non-biodegradable waste that cannot be reused is taken to the cement factory furnaces or plastic shedding units.

When there are lapses in this process, it would lead to waste mountains like in Brahmapuram.

As the present system has evidently failed in many places, the order has pointed out 31 directions. These include Clean Kerala company training the Haritha Karma Sena and entrusting a monitoring committee to ensure solid waste is segregated as specified.

The list of non-biodegradable waste to be collected from homes each month is also enclosed along with the order.  

