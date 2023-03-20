Accolades pour in for Kerala’s first transgender lawyer

Kochi: Padma Lakshmi, who graduated from Ernakulam Law College, became the first transgender lawyer of Kerala when she enrolled as an advocate with the Bar council on Monday.

She enrolled as an advocate along with 1528 others as prominent personalities like Industries Minister P Rajeeve congratulated her on her unique feat.

The minister wrote, “My hearty congratulations to Padma Lakshmi who has overcome all the odds in life to become the first transgender lawyer of Kerala. Being the first to achieve a feat is always a hard-fought achievement in the annuals of history. There is no one predecessor to her in the path of accomplishing her goal. There will be numerous hurdles. There will be people who try to silence you and force you to backtrack."

Padma Lakshmi has overcome all this while inscribing her name in the annals of history, wrote the minister. "The paths treaded by Padma Lakshmi have convinced her as to which side she should take in the fight for justice. Hence the words of Padma Lakshmi that her goal is to become the voice of those denied injustice, with the support of legal systems are so sharp and precise."

The minister wished that her unique accomplishment inspires more people from the transgender category to take up the legal profession.