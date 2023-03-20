Malayalam
Shuhaib murder: Court rejects plea to cancel Akash Thillankeri's bail

Our Correspondent
Published: March 20, 2023 05:20 PM IST
Topic | Kannur

Kochi: Thalassery additional district court has rejected the prosecution's plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Akash Thillankeri, the first accused in Youth Congress leader Shuhaib murder case.

The prosecution moved a plea before the court alleging that the accused violated the bail conditions. The Kerala High Court granted bail to Akash Thillankeri in 2019.

The prosecution, represented by public prosecutor Adv K Ajith Kumar, pointed out that the third condition of bail, not to be booked in other cases, has been violated. During the bail period, two cases have been registered against Akash, the prosecution pointed out. Muzhakkunnu police and Mattannur police have booked him for outraging the modesty of women and threatening a DYFI worker on social media.

Shuhaib was hacked to death by a gang when he was having food from a roadside eatery in Kannur on February 12, 2018.

Akash, who was booked under KAPPA, is currently lodged at Viyyur jail.

