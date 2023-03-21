Mystery looms over death of 17-yr-old boy in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: The death of a 17-year-old boy at Perumathura here has raised questions after the deceased's mother and police cited different reasons as the cause of death. The boy's mother Rajila claimed that he breathed his last after his friends made him take drugs. However, police suspect that the death was due to a drug overdose.

Irfan, son of Zulfikar and Rajila in Perumathura passed away on Tuesday morning. His family reported that his two friends took him out around 6 am on Monday and abandoned him near his house around 7 pm.

“Irfan complained of uneasiness and vomited after reaching home. Soon, he was rushed to a nearby hospital. The doctor told me that Irfan consumed some drugs. After primary medical care, we returned home. But around 2 pm, his condition worsened,” said his mother.

Though he was rushed to the medical college, he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the local people had staged a protest here recently alleging the involvement of students in drug sales in the area. But the police apparently didn't take any action over it. Manorama News reported that Irfan wasn't into drugs before, according to his family, though the local people alleged that his friends were into sales of drugs. Kadinamkulam police have initiated an inquiry over the incident.