Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Angamaly archdiocese's mouthpiece slams Archbishop Pamplany's controversial comment

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 23, 2023 05:41 PM IST Updated: March 23, 2023 05:53 PM IST
Mar Joseph Pamplany recently commented that he would back the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it raises floor price of rubber. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese's mouthpiece Sathyadeepam on Thursday criticised Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany's recent comment that he would back the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it raises floor price of rubber, reported Manorama News.

The editorial said that the Archbishop "mortgaged" the pride of the farmers for Rs 300. It also said that the Archbishop shouldn't justify booking votes for money.

Sathyadeepam's criticism is close on heels of many others, including CPM State secretary MV Govindan lambasting the Archbishop.

RELATED ARTICLES

The editorial added that rubber floor price is not the only issue faced by the farmers and there are many other problems including price rise, Indo-ASEAN pact (which is predicted by many to result in heavy losses for Kerala farmers).

"He negated them all by just focusing on this issue alone. The Church leadership is showcasing a soft approach to BJP and it is criticised by many. The Central Government hasn't taken any steps to address problems faced by farmers in the past nine years," the editorial read. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.