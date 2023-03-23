Angamaly archdiocese's mouthpiece slams Archbishop Pamplany's controversial comment

Kochi: Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese's mouthpiece Sathyadeepam on Thursday criticised Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany's recent comment that he would back the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it raises floor price of rubber, reported Manorama News.

The editorial said that the Archbishop "mortgaged" the pride of the farmers for Rs 300. It also said that the Archbishop shouldn't justify booking votes for money.

Sathyadeepam's criticism is close on heels of many others, including CPM State secretary MV Govindan lambasting the Archbishop.

The editorial added that rubber floor price is not the only issue faced by the farmers and there are many other problems including price rise, Indo-ASEAN pact (which is predicted by many to result in heavy losses for Kerala farmers).

"He negated them all by just focusing on this issue alone. The Church leadership is showcasing a soft approach to BJP and it is criticised by many. The Central Government hasn't taken any steps to address problems faced by farmers in the past nine years," the editorial read.