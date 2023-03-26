From wreaths to laughter: Innocent's inspirational journey through cancer

Popular actor Innocent's journey through cancer has been an inspirational story for many. Back in 2012, the actor, along with his wife, was diagnosed with cancer, a devastating experience that changed his life in ways he never thought possible. Nevertheless, Innocent took on the challenge with courage, faith, and an unwavering positive attitude that would see him through some of his darkest days.

In an interview, Innocent shared how his faith in God helped him find strength and hope every day. "My faith gave me the courage to face each day and trust in God's plan for me," he said.

Even when undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy, Innocent remained jovial and optimistic, finding humour even in the most challenging situations.

Despite experiencing side effects like fatigue and hair loss, Innocent never let his spirits down. Instead, he kept himself busy reading books, watching movies, and spending time with his family and friends. His positivity and humour shone through, even in his interactions with doctors and nurses, helping him stay strong through his battle with cancer.

In his book, 'Cancer wardile chiri,' (Laughter in the cancer ward), Innocent narrates how he turned his chemotherapy sessions into a pleasant experience by watching movies, reading books, and chatting with his fellow patients. "I chose comedy to fight my misery," he writes. "Like the many hurdles we face in life, we must smile and embrace these things as well."

Innocent recollects that when he was diagnosed with cancer, there was a Tamil flower vendor who refused to leave his shop, convinced that Innocent's death was near. The vendor was aware that once Innocent passes away, there would be a huge demand for wreaths. He even used to leave a boy in charge of the shop when he had to leave for other places, all the while waiting for Innocent's demise, which never happened.

Innocent's inspiring story has touched the hearts of many, showing that with courage and positivity, anyone can overcome the toughest battles of life. Dr Gangadharan, who treated the actor, praised his famous patient's relentless faith in science and belief in his doctor, which played a significant role in his recovery.

After overcoming the first stage of cancer, Innocent returned to the silver screen with films like 'Geethanjali'. He has always hoped that his story will encourage others battling cancer to stay positive, maintain faith, and believe that they too can overcome any challenge. Innocent's unwavering strength, positivity, and humour throughout his cancer journey are a true testament to the human spirit and its ability to strive in the face of adversity.