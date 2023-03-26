Manoharan's was a brutal custodial death, complaints against CI before too: Opposition leader

Ernakulam: Kerala Opposition leader V D Satheesan, who visited the Hill Palace police station in Kochi where a 53-year-old died on Saturday night, said it was a case of brutal custodial death.

Satheesan said he has received complaints about CI of the station before too. “The CI once injured an 18-year-old boy's spine, for having his hands in his pocket while being at the police station to resolve a business dispute. A case should be filed against CI and other officers too in connection with this brutal custodial death. The CPM is protecting the CI and no action was taken against him even after I filed a complaint,” he told reporters.

Protesting against the death, the local people blocked the police station on Sunday. BJP also organised a protest march in front of the station and demanded the arrest of all officers involved in the incident, reported Manorama News.

Manoharan was stopped on Saturday evening by Hill Palace police station sub-inspector Jimmy, while he was riding his two-wheeler. According to onlookers, the SI slapped Manoharan when he took off his helmet and dragged him into the police vehicle. Manoharan later collapsed in the station and was declared brought dead though he was rushed to hospital.

His family said unlike alleged by the police, he did not suffer from any heart disease and the death was caused due to the physical assault in the station, reported Manorama News.