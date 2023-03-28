Youth Congress leader files complaint against Kerala BJP chief for slander of CPM women

Thiruvananthapuram: In a rare occurrence, Youth Congress state secretary Veena S Nair filed a complaint against BJP state president K Surendran for his sweeping disparaging statement on the women leaders of the CPM.

Veena, in her complaint submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Women's Commission, pointed out that Surendran's remarks were extremely insulting and reflected his vile attitude towards women.

The complaint also demanded that police register a case against Surendran and pursue legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the DGP assigned the Hi-Tech Cell to probe Veena's complaint and take appropriate action.

BJP state president K Surendran had remarked that the women leaders of the CPM were all becoming fat by extorting money from the people and then making fun of the women of Kerala. "All Marxist women leaders of Kerala are fat. They all became fat. How? By extorting money from the people. Then, they laugh and make fun of the women of Kerala," he said.

Ironically, Surendran's statement came during a women empowerment programme organised by the Mahila Morcha (BJP's women's wing) in Thrissur on Sunday.

Veena's complaint further stated that comparing women to Puthana (a demoness in Hindu mythology) and body shaming them is insulting to womanhood.

"I, therefore, request the police to take serious cognizance of the statement, which questions the pride of every woman, and register a case against K Surendran," stated the complaint.