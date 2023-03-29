Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Vadakara MLA K K Rema receives threat letter

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 29, 2023 05:59 PM IST
The threatening letter to the MLA was sent to the secretariat. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram: Vadakara MLA and RMP leader K K Rema on Wednesday received a threatening letter which claimed that she would have to face severe consequences if she does not withdraw the case and tender an apology.

The letter, titled Payyannur Comrades, claims that the decision will be implemented within a month. The threatening letter to the MLA was sent to the secretariat.

It is to be noted that the threatening letter has come at a time when Rema is facing personal abuse and slanderous campaigns in cyberspace from CPM supporters.

RELATED ARTICLES

After receiving the letter, Rema filed a complaint with the DGP.

Sources said the letter was written on March 20. The letter begins with taunting the MLA "You have started your games again, haven't you?"

Calling it a last warning Rema, it asks whether she was trying to gain sympathy by claiming that her arm and leg were broken. "You know our party walks the talk, don't you," it asks threateningly.

The police have started an investigation into the incident, but they are yet to find the source od the letter, sources said.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.