Vadakara MLA K K Rema receives threat letter

Thiruvananthapuram: Vadakara MLA and RMP leader K K Rema on Wednesday received a threatening letter which claimed that she would have to face severe consequences if she does not withdraw the case and tender an apology.

The letter, titled Payyannur Comrades, claims that the decision will be implemented within a month. The threatening letter to the MLA was sent to the secretariat.

It is to be noted that the threatening letter has come at a time when Rema is facing personal abuse and slanderous campaigns in cyberspace from CPM supporters.

After receiving the letter, Rema filed a complaint with the DGP.

Sources said the letter was written on March 20. The letter begins with taunting the MLA "You have started your games again, haven't you?"

Calling it a last warning Rema, it asks whether she was trying to gain sympathy by claiming that her arm and leg were broken. "You know our party walks the talk, don't you," it asks threateningly.

The police have started an investigation into the incident, but they are yet to find the source od the letter, sources said.