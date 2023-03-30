TVM woman hacked by husband succumbs to injuries

Thiruvananthapuram: The woman who was in critical condition after being hacked by her husband breathed her last at Govt. Medical College here on Thursday. The deceased is identified as Azhikode Valappetty native Mumtaz. Her husband Akbar who attempted to die by suicide is in critical condition.



Akbar hacked Mumtaz and her mother Shahira (67) with a machete on Thursday morning. Shahira succumbed to her injuries on the spot. After attacking the duo, Akbar set himself ablaze. The brutal crime took place at 4.30 am on Thursday. It is learnt that some issues in the married life of Akbar and Mumtaz ended up in the crime.

Mumtaz is a teacher at Nedumangad Government Girls Higher Secondary School. Ali Akbar, an employee at the SAT Hospital, was about to retire from service on Friday.

While Ali lived on the top floor of the house, and his wife and her mother Shahira lived on the ground floor.

Though they faced family problems for the past 10 years, he continued to live in the house. While Shahira died on the spot, Mumtaz, who sustained severe injuries, and Ali, who suffered burns, were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The couple has a son.