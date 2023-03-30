Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

MDMA worth Rs 1 cr seized in Kochi, four held

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 30, 2023 06:42 PM IST
mdma
Representational image.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: In a major drug haul, the police here on Thursday seized drug worth Rs 1 crore and arrested four people. According to reports, 300 grams of MDMA was seized from a luxury hotel in the city.

Vypin native Vineesh Nair is identified as the key accused in the case. Vishnu, Naveen and Adithyan are the other accused. According to reports, MDMA was taken from Bengaluru. More details are awaited.

Similar cases are reported in the state day by day. A week ago, Wayanad police arrested three persons and seized 492 grams of MDMA at Sulthan Bathery. 

RELATED ARTICLES
Tags:
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.