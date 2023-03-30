MDMA worth Rs 1 cr seized in Kochi, four held

Kochi: In a major drug haul, the police here on Thursday seized drug worth Rs 1 crore and arrested four people. According to reports, 300 grams of MDMA was seized from a luxury hotel in the city.



Vypin native Vineesh Nair is identified as the key accused in the case. Vishnu, Naveen and Adithyan are the other accused. According to reports, MDMA was taken from Bengaluru. More details are awaited.

Similar cases are reported in the state day by day. A week ago, Wayanad police arrested three persons and seized 492 grams of MDMA at Sulthan Bathery.