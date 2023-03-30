Boys, girls to be seated separately during excursion; SN College principal denies knowledge of controversial circular

Kollam: SN College principal Nisha Tharayil has said that she has no role in a circular that is being circulated in the name of the college regarding students’ excursion. The circular, which claims to list the guidelines to be followed by college students during the excursion, has drawn flak on social media platforms. Amid this, it is being clarified that neither the college management nor the principal has any responsibility for this circular.

"If a circular is to be issued from SN College, I, the principal, should be doing it. If I were to issue a circular, it would be on my letter pad. My signature would be on it, and also the seal. A circular without any of these is currently being circulated. No such circular has been issued with my knowledge. It is true that students from the college have gone for excursions. The last batch returned on Wednesday. They haven't raised any complaints till now. Neither parents nor the students raised any complaints," the principal clarified.

The controversial circular has 11 instructions, which include: boys and girls should not be seated together, photos should not be clicked, girls should be seated in front of the tour bus, dress code should be observed, girls should not travel alone, and the girls’ rooms should be locked from outside after a stipulated time. There was also a warning of strict action if these are violated. The college principal has come forward with an explanation after the circular turned controversial.

Meanwhile, protesting against the controversial circular, the SFI has put up a banner 'Sadacharam padiku porathu' at the college entrance. The SFI stance is that it will go to any lengths to find the source of the letter.