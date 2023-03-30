Water shortage forces TVM General Hospital to cancel 25 surgeries

The Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital was forced to cancel 25 surgeries due to severe water shortage.

The shortage in water supply also affected the day-to-day functioning of the operation, sources said.

The health department has issued a show-cause notice to the hospital superintendent as instructed by Health Minister, Veena George.

This is the second day the hospital is facing the issue. There was no water supply on Wednesday from 10 am till the evening after the supply from the Aruvikkara dam was disrupted. The shortage is due to issues in pumping water from Aruvikkara, Manorama News reported.

Though there are tanks that can store up to 2 lakh litres of water in the hospital, the crisis developed due to the back-to-back failure in the water supply. Officials from the Water Authority said that steps are being taken to resolve the issue as soon as possible.