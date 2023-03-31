Customs foil gold smuggling bids at Cochin Airport for third day in a row

Kochi: For the third day in a row, the Cochin Customs foiled attempts to smuggle gold through the green channel of Cochin International Airport.

On Friday, a passenger from Dubai was caught with 1.14 kg of gold in compound form that he had concealed inside his dress.

The accused, Manikandan, a native of Palakkad, has been arrested. He had four capsules of a gold compound in his possession. The seized gold is worth approximately Rs 49.5 lakh, the Customs said in a release.

A passenger from Abu Dhabi was taken into custody with 1,063-gram gold on Thursday.

A day before that, three passengers from Dubai were caught while attempting to smuggle the yellow metal.