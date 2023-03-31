Illegal sale of liquor at Kerala-TN border, Malayalis rush to buy alcohol at low rates

Palakkad: Keralites are rushing to buy liquor from an illegal shop in Govindapuram on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The shop, which functions like a mini bar, provides alcohol at low rates.

There is an influx of people, including women, to the bar which is aimed at attracting Malayali farmers on the border.

Reports suggest that Excise Department is not checking liquor which crosses the border without . With the increase in the price of alcohol in Kerala from Saturday, the flow will increase.

According to sources, there is no guarantee on the quality of liquor supplied at the bar either.

The sales at the shop doubles on dry days. The police allegedly watch people purchase liquor without bills and cross the border without any action.

There is an allegation that the officials are deliberately ignoring the law that allows excise to seize liquor across the border.