Farmers' groups to file plaint with Chief Justice against HC decision in Arikomban case

Kochi: Sixty farmers' groups will file a complaint with Kerala High Court Chief Justice expressing their suspicion why the court proceedings in the Arikomban case were held at night.

These groups also question the quickened pace with which the court pronounced it decision. The court had issued a stay on the mission to capture the rogue tusker.

The verdict came on the case filed by animal lovers.

Farmers said they would demand an examination on whether there was anything illegal about the said procedures held at night, Manorama News reported.

They have also decided to seek a fresh hearing by the Chief Justice and pronounce punitive action those involved in issuing a hurried judgment.

Meanwhile, the natives of Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara are awaiting the report on Arikomban by the expert committee, hoping that it will be in their favour.

Four out of the five-member committee are expected to visit the affected places on Monday and the local people hope to convince them of the seriousness of their demand to capture the tusker.

When the court considers the case again on April 5, it will primarily take into account this report. Sinkukandam and Pooppara will also witness the ongoing protests in the Arikomban matter on Sunday.