Arikomban returns, tries to enter into kumki elephants' enclosures the second day

Idukki: The rogue tusker Arikomban, who on Saturday came dangerously close to the kumki elephants brought to be part of the mission to capture him, repeating his stunts on Sunday.

For the second day in a row, it came close to the enclosures twice forcing forest watchers to light firecrackers to scare him away.

Though the elephant dropped its plans to enter the enclosure, officials said the animal has not left the premises.

The tusker reached the enclosure twice on Sunday, but it was not as aggressive as it was on Saturday.

The first time, the jumbo went dangerously close to the kumki Konni Surendran.

After the incident on Saturday, more watchers were deployed at the sight, which helped shoo the elephant away on Sunday. It has now retreated to the Aanayirangal Dam, an area close to the enclosure.

Intention unclear

The elephant, which has been giving sleepless nights to the residents of Chinnakanal and Shanthanpara here, almost thwarted the entire mission to capture him on Saturday evening when it approached the kumki elephants.

The timely intervention by mahouts and forest watchers resulted in the tusker retreating from the premise. It was unclear if Arikomban wanted to harm the kumki elephants, which according to witnesses showed signs of tension.

Four kumki elephants are in the region. They are specially trained to either chase/capture wild elephants or rescue wounded ones.

The kumki elephants are vital to the mission to tranquilise Arikomban that remains on hold after the High Court of Kerala intervened.

The court stayed the order to tranquilise the tusker saying if the region was originally an elephant habitat, it was wrong for people to settle down there.

The forest department is hoping to resume the mission when the green light is given. Meanwhile, protests continue to rage in the district over the court order.

A huge crowd comprising even children is participating in a round-the-clock protest at Singukandam in Chinnakanal.