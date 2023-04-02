Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Devotees celebrate Palm Sunday with religious fervour in Kerala today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 02, 2023 07:16 AM IST
Palm Sunday
Palm Sunday is believed to herald the Holy Week during which devotees carry cut palm leaves in their hands and attend processions. Representational image/File Photo
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Offering prayers and taking out processions to commemorate Jesus Christ's entry into Jerusalem, the Christian community of Kerala observed Palm Sunday aka 'kuruthola perunnal' in the state today.

The day is believed to herald the Holy Week during which devotees carry cut palm leaves in their hands and attend processions.

At Mount St.Thomas church in Kakkanad, Syro Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry offered the palm Sunday services. While the services were previously held in St Marys Cathedral Basilica Ernakulam, the venue was changed this year as the church had witnessed unruly scenes over unified mass row, last year, reported Manorama News.

RELATED ARTICLES

In Kozhikode, the services were held at Devamatha Cathedral, led by Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal.  

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.