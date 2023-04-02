Devotees celebrate Palm Sunday with religious fervour in Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram: Offering prayers and taking out processions to commemorate Jesus Christ's entry into Jerusalem, the Christian community of Kerala observed Palm Sunday aka 'kuruthola perunnal' in the state today.

The day is believed to herald the Holy Week during which devotees carry cut palm leaves in their hands and attend processions.

At Mount St.Thomas church in Kakkanad, Syro Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry offered the palm Sunday services. While the services were previously held in St Marys Cathedral Basilica Ernakulam, the venue was changed this year as the church had witnessed unruly scenes over unified mass row, last year, reported Manorama News.

In Kozhikode, the services were held at Devamatha Cathedral, led by Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal.