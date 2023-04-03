ED attaches SIDCO assets worth Rs 5.25 crore in sand excavation case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5.24 crore in a case of illegal sand excavation in the Telecom City Project of Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation (Kerala SIDCO).

The ED stated that sand worth Rs 60 crore was excavated from the Menamkulam project area in Thiruvananthapuram, and there was a corruption of Rs 6.34 crore as well.

The central agency found earlier that there was a loss of Rs 11 crore in the Menamkulam sand mining scam.

ED officials had questioned former SIDCO MD Saji Basheer and his family in connection with the case. They were summoned to the ED's office in Kochi and interrogated.

Saji Basheer is an accused in several corruption cases. He is currently being investigated in 15 Vigilance cases. Saji was sacked by the government following a plethora of corruption allegations.