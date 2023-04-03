Kozhikode train fire: Police release sketch of suspect

Kozhikode: The police released a sketch of the man suspected to have set his co-passenger on fire aboard a running train in Kozhikode. The drawing was prepared at the Elathoor police station with the help of Razak, a crucial witness in the case.

The police had earlier released the CCTV footage of the suspect. These were captured in the CCTV camera of a church in Kattilapeedika at 11.30 pm on Sunday.

The footage shows a youngster wearing a red shirt and pants walking through a bylane and waiting near the main road.

There is also the visual of him getting on a bike and leaving the premise. The train passengers said on Sunday that the assailant is a red shirt and black plant-clad lean man.

The incident on Sunday night happened inside the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train's D1 coach. The suspect, whom the police doubt to be from UP, is accused of setting his co-passenger on fire. He poured petrol into the coach and lit it on fire. The incident also resulted in the death of three others including a woman and an infant and injured nine others.

Special team for investigation

State police chief Anil Kanth said that the incident will be investigated by a special team. The Home Department and the national investigative agencies, along with the Railways, have asked the state for details on the incident. K Muraleedharan MP said in the Parliament that the incident should be investigated by the Central Government.