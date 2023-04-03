Woman's body found on terrace in Malappuram, police suspect foul play

Kondotty: A 32-year-old woman, Najumunneesa, was found dead on the terrace of her house in Vazhakkad, Malappuram district under mysterious circumstances. The police have questioned her husband Moideen and two friends over the incident.

Najumunneesa's body was found on the terrace of the house early on Sunday morning. She lived with her husband Moideen and their children in this house.

Najumunneesa had gone to her house with her children, aged six and eight, the other day. She was found dead on the terrace on Sunday. A ladder was found at the rear of the house, and the police suspect that Najumunneesa could have gone up to the terrace using it. The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, and more clarity on the cause of death will be known after the post-mortem.

Moideen had alerted others after finding Najumunneesa dead on the terrace. The police took Moideen and two friends into custody for questioning as the incident appeared to be suspicious.

In his statement, Moideen said that he had gone to check after hearing the mobile phone ringing from the top of the house and found Najmunneesa dead. He also told the police that he does not know anything else. However, the relatives and the police do not find Moideen's statements credible, and hence he and his friends were questioned.