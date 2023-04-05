Malayalam
Ban on religious organisations holding prayers, counselling sessions in jail

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 05, 2023 07:23 PM IST
Poojappura Central Prison
Poojappura Central Prison. Photo: Onmanorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services, Balram Kumar Upadhyay, on Wednesday issued an order banning religious programmes in prisons.

Religious groups from outside will no longer be permitted to hold prayers or conduct counselling sessions for inmates. Only motivational classes will be approved, as per the instructions given by Balram Kumar.

Earlier, several religious organisations used to visit prisons across Kerala to offer prayers or counselling for the inmates. The Home Department used to approve the same.

If an organisation gets the permit, they can visit inmates for up to one year to offer prayers and counselling.

The Prisons chief, however, stated that there was no need for religious programmes in jails and motivational classes could be arranged for those inmates who require counselling.

