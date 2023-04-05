Court orders probe into Jal Jeevan Mission contract

Kozhikode: A Vigilance Court here has ordered a primary probe into charges of irregularities in issuing the Jal Jeevan Mission contract to provide safe and adequate drinking water to households.

Special Judge T Madhusoodanan, while considering a petition filed by Atholi panchayat member K Baiju, directed the Kozhikode Vigilance DySP to submit the inquiry report before July 7.

The petitioner alleged irregularities in doling out the Rs 559 crore contract to set up a water treatment plant, pumping houses, and distribution pipes as part of ensuring safe drinking water distribution in seven panchayats of Kozhikode district.

The plea sought inquiries against two Superintendent Engineers of the Kerala Water Authority, Deputy Chief Engineer, Deputy Accounts Manager, and two contractors.

As per the complaint, the concerned officials changed the criteria for selection to hand over the contracts to their close circles, and the same was given based on a fake experience certificate produced by them.

Though many other contractors who participated in the tender had much more experience, they were disqualified on technical grounds.

The officials doled out the contract to select persons claiming they had previous experience in setting up a water treatment plant in Ponnani.

However, the plant in Ponnani was not constructed as per the criteria specified in the tender, the petitioner alleged.

There were also charges that the officials issued the contract in haste while ignoring the direction of the Deputy Chief Engineer (Vigilance) to seek legal advice before finalizing the deal. Adv P Rajeev and Adv Pradeep Kumar appeared for the petitioner.