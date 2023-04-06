Phone, internet connections to Rahul Gandhi's MP office in Wayand cancelled

Kalpetta: As a consequence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being disqualified from Lok Sabha after being convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, telecom service provider BSNL on Thursday cancelled the phone and internet connections to his MP office in Wayanad.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is under the ownership of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications.

The District Congress Committee, responding to the action, said such hasty moves when the decision is still being heard by the court is a challenge to democracy.

Meanwhile, UDF workers started distributing the letter written by Rahul Gandhi to the people of Wayanad in their houses. The aim is to cover every house in the Assembly constituency within five days.

In the letter, Rahul has called on the people to overcome all crises with a united front and move forward.

The UDF is preparing a grand welcome for Rahul, who will reach Wayanad on April 11.