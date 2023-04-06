Modi can’t answer Rahul’s questions, says Satheesan at Congress’ night march

Kochi: Rahul Gandhi is a symbol of the fight for the survival of democracy against communalism, fascism and hatred, Congress leader V D Satheesan said here on Wednesday.

Satheesan, the leader of the opposition in the Kerala assembly, said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was incapable of answering the questions raised by Rahul.

He was inaugurating a meeting held in connection with a march here in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi who has been disqualified as a member of parliament following his conviction in a defamation case.

The Congress has been alleging that the case against Rahul, and his disqualification were part of a ploy by the ruling BJP to witch-hunt its leader.

Satheesan said that Congress was leading the struggle to retain the freedom given to the country by the freedom fighters. “Rahul keeps asking questions in the face of the fascist authorities even as he calls for the country to unite against the forces of hatred. The fascist forces or Narendra Modi regime don’t have the courage to answer his questions,” Satheesan said.

Hundreds of Congress workers from across Ernakulam participated in the ‘night march’ taken out from Edappally to Palarivattom. The march was organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) as part of the nationwide protests by the party. The protesters carried torches in their hands.

DCC president Muhammad Shiyas presided over the meeting held in Palarivattom at the culmination of the march. MLAs T J Vinod, Uma Thomas, Anwar Sadath and leaders V P Sajeendran, S Asokan, Jaison Joseph, KP Dhanapalan. Abdul Muthalib, Joseph Vazhakkan, I K Raju, and Deepthi Mary Varghese were among those who led the march.