State to witness summer rains for 5 more days: IMD

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 07, 2023 10:00 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: freedomnaruk/Shutterstock
Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast summer rain for five more days across the state. But heatwave will continue in the state, the department alerted.

Meanwhile, the average temperature during the day reached 37 degrees Celsius in the state, except in hilly areas of Wayanad and Idukki districts. In the past 24 hours, the highest temperature in the state was recorded at 39.5 degrees Celsius at Panathur in Kasaragod, followed by 39 degrees Celsius in Kannur's Chemperi.

The heat index calculated by adding atmospheric humidity and temperature is between 50 and 54 degrees Celsius in Neyyattinkara, Parassala, Palakkad and some parts of Kasaragod district.

The IMD had forecast rain accompanied by lightning in isolated places in the state till April 6. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority had issued an advisory to the public alerting them to 'exercise extreme caution' to avoid lightning strikes.

