Rahul Gandhi's name-calling akin to internet trolls, says Anil Antony

Our Correspondent
Published: April 08, 2023 04:29 PM IST
Anil Antony
Anil advised the former Wayanad MP to communicate like a national leader and avoid name-calling. Photo: Manorama News
Thiruvananthapuram

Anil Antony, who this week left his father's party to join the BJP, has criticised Rahul Gandhi's behaviour on Twitter, comparing it to that of an internet troll.
He advised the former Wayanad MP to communicate like a national leader and avoid name-calling. 

In an interview with Manorama News, Anil, veteran Congress leader A K Antony's son, said Rahul Gandhi's allegations against Modi about the Rafale deal have not yet been proven. Anil was responding to Gandhi's critical tweet about the BJP and the party's relationship with Adani. 

Anil said that he did not deceive anyone by joining the BJP and expressed his confidence in the party's vision to elevate India under the leadership of Narendra Modi over the next 25 years.

Anil stated that the BJP is certain to dominate the upcoming 2024 elections. He also responded to KPCC President K Sudhakaran's statement on his exit from the party by claiming that many Congress leaders are straying from the path of righteousness.

