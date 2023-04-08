Mahila Congress revamp in Kerala sparks controversy, complaint against Jebi Mather

New Delhi: The recent revamp of the Mahila Congress in Kerala has stirred up controversy, as nine Congress MPs have come forward, alleging that new office bearers were appointed without consulting the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Some MPs and members of the Mahila Congress have filed a formal complaint against senior leader Jebi Mather with the Congress' national leadership.

Mahila Congress President Jebi Mather has denied the allegations, stating that the decision was made after due consultations. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) recently approved a list of office bearers that included the re-appointment of Jebi Mather as president of the Mahila Congress in Kerala. The list also named four new vice presidents, 18 general secretaries, and district presidents.

The list of office bearers includes R. Lakshmi, Rajani Ramanand, U. Vaheeda, VK Minimol (vice presidents); Sheeba Ramachandran, Bindu Chandran, Bindu Santosh Kumar, Geetha Chandran, Jayalakshmi Dattan, L. Anitha, Lali John, R. Reshmi, Radha Haridas, Rama Thankappan, S. Shamila Beegam, Saiba Tajuddin, Subaida Muhammad, Sudha Nair, Suja John, Sunitha Vijayan, Usha Gopinath, Nisha Soman (general secretaries); and Prema Anilkumar (treasurer).

District presidents appointed are Gayathri V Nair (Thiruvananthapuram), Feba L Sudarshanan (Kollam), Rajani Pradeep (Pathanamthitta), Babitha Jayan (Alappuzha), Betty Tojo Chettettukulam (Kottayam), Mini Sabu (Idukki), Suneela Sibi (Ernakulam), T. Nirmala (Thrissur), Sindhu Radhakrishnan (Palakkad), P. Shaharban (Malappuram), Gouri Puthiyedathu (Kozhikode), Jini Thomas (Wayanad), Sreeja Madathil (Kannur), and Mini Chandran (Kasargod).

Meanwhile, former presidents of the Mahila Congress have been appointed as members of the executive committee.