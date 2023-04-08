Thrissur moral policing murder: Prime accused arrested at Mumbai Airport

The first accused in the Thrissur moral policing murder case was arrested in Mumbai on Friday.

The accused, Rahul, who was part of a gang of men that fatally assaulted private bus driver, Sahar, was nabbed at the Mumbai Airport upon arrival.

With the arrest of Rahul, nine accused are in custody. Rahul had fled to the Gulf soon after the incident on February 18 to evade arrest.

Sahar's family had protested the delay in nabbing Rahul. A lookout notice had been issued.

CCTV footage of the incident revealed the identities of the accused.

Rahul and the gang were friends with the victim Sahar, who had arrived at the scene to meet a female friend. The gang brutally assaulted him near the Thiruvanikkavu Temple at Kottam, Chirakkal.

Sahar suffered broken ribs and severe injuries to the vertebrae. His kidneys and internal organs were also damaged. Sahar succumbed to his injuries on March 7.