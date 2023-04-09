Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

6 kg of gold smuggled to Malappuram as foreign parcel seized

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 09, 2023 02:28 PM IST
The gold was smuggled hidden in kitchen appliances and iron boxes. Representative image/File Photo
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Six kilograms of gold, smuggled in as three foreign parcels were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Munniyoor here on Sunday.

Six people, including a woman, were also arrested in the case.

Officials said that even before, there was a tip off about gold being smuggled into Kerala through foreign parcels. When three parcels from Dubai reached the foreign parcels office in Kochi recently with three different Kozhikode addresses on them, DRI apparently started tracking them.

RELATED ARTICLES

When they reached the sub post offices, the six people arrived to collect them and were held by the officials. The gold was smuggled hidden in kitchen appliances and iron boxes.

Asiya from Munniyoor, Yasir and Renish from Malappurram, Shihab, Jasee, and Jasir from Kozhikode were the ones held, reported Manorama News.

The parcels came in the addresses of Asiya, Jaseel and Jasir. Reportedly, Shihab has smuggled gold in through the same channel, before too. The total cost of the goods are estimated at around Rs 3.5 crore.  

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.