Posters against Kerala health min appear, police take Youth Cong worker's car into custody

Pathanamthitta: Police have taken into custody the vehicle of Abel, a Youth Congress worker and an Orthodox youth movement activist, who allegedly put up posters against Kerala Health Minister Veena George in front of Orthodox churches here.

Meanwhile, Congress workers stopped police from conducting a search of the house.

The posters against the minister were found in front of the Orthodox churches here last week. “Veena George, who became a minister thanks to the Church's support and vote, must break her silence,” the posters read.

On Saturday night, a group of cops arrived at Abels' residence but were stopped by Congress workers claiming that the police cannot seize the vehicle unless an inspection order is presented.

According to sources, Abel was not in his house when police reached there to seize his vehicle. Though there was an altercation between the two sides, police took Abel's car into custody eventually.