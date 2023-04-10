ED summons ex-minister VS Sivakumar in disproportionate assets case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate here on Monday served a notice to Congress leader and former minister V S Sivakumar to appear for an interrogation related to a disproportionate assets case. He has been asked to appear in the Enforcement Directorate's office in Kochi on April 20.



In the notice, ED asked Sivakumar to bring all the documents related to his wealth while appearing for the interrogation.

Sivakumar is facing charges for amassing wealth illegally while serving as devaswom minister during 2011-16 period.

Earlier in 2020, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Kerala raided the residence of Sivakumar over the same case.