Kochi: Intending to ensure representation of the Christian community in its key panels ahead of the 2024 general elections, the BJP on Tuesday selected former union minister and bureaucrat Alphons Kannanthanam to its core committee.



Interestingly, the BJP announced the decision two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's church visit on Easter.

Usually, members of the state and national committees are selected for the party core committee. But Kannanthanam didn't hold membership either in state or national level committees. Hence, it is observed that BJP took a tactful move in an attempt to woo the community. According to reports, Kannanthanam is attending the core committee meeting being held in Kochi.

The party had given crucial roles to Kannanthanam during the elections in the northeastern states. It is reported that the former union minister had played a major role in gaining support for BJP from Christians as well as promoting the party's solidarity with minority groups. This has prompted the party to induct Kannanthanam into its core committee.

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Kerala, state chief K Surendran, union minister V Muraleedharan, former MLA O Rajagopal, national executive members Kummanam Rajasekharan, P K Krishnadas and other state committee members are attending the meeting.

The core committee plays the role of an advisory group in the BJP by recommending the party's stances on various matters.