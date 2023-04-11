Brahmapuram fire: Kerala HC stays NGT order imposing Rs 100 cr fine on Kochi Corp

Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday stayed the National Green Tribunal's order imposing a fine of Rs 100 crore on Kochi Corporation following the massive fire at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant.

The court put the order on hold for eight weeks. However, it will continue to monitor the waste management issue plaguing Kochi.

When the court expressed its displeasure over the delay in executing waste management measures, the Corporation claimed that 210-230 tonnes of organic waste were being collected on a daily basis.

The Corporation also informed the court that people disposing of garbage on the roadside, and all kinds of waste being found in an entangled state were the main concerns at the moment.

The court will hear the case next on May 23.

It was on March 6 that the NGT registered a suo motu case over the Brahmapuram fire and sent notices to the state government and Kochi Corporation over the disastrous fire at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant that led to severe air pollution and various health hazards in the city of Kochi for nearly two weeks.

On March 17, the NGT slapped a fine of Rs 100 crore on the Kochi corporation and instructed the civic body to deposit the money with the Chief Secretary within a month.

However, the counsel representing the Corporation had come out alleging that NGT issued the order without hearing the local body’s version.