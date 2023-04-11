Kerala is perfect centre of religious harmony, says Minister Riyas at Iftar meet

Kochi: State Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas on Monday said that Kerala is a perfect centre of religious harmony and brotherhood at a time when discrimination on the basis of caste and religion prevails in society.

The minister was addressing an Iftar gathering here organised by the Kerala and Lakshadweep wings of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Nationalist Youth Congress.

Addressing the gathering, Ports Minister Ahammed Devarkovil highlighted the need for Kerala and Lakshadweep to move forward together.

Lakshadweep natives working in Kerala and a host of political and social leaders attended the gathering held at St George's Church Parish Hall, Pallimukk. Lakshadweep MP P P Mohammed Faizal, MLAs K N Unnikrishnan, K J. Maxy and Thomas K Thomas, K V Thomas, Sebastian Paul, NCP state president P C Chacko, Swami Dharma Chaitanya, Janab Muhammad Arshad Badri, T P Peethambaran Master, Dr Jose Chacko Periyappuram, advocate general K Gopalakrishna Kurup and Youth Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome were among those who attended the Iftar.