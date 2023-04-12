Malayalam
BJP workers in Kerala instructed to visit Muslim homes on Eid

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 12, 2023 08:34 PM IST
Prakash Javadekar
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses during cabinet briefing, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. PTI
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: After Easter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now wants its workers in the state to visit the homes of Muslims on the occasion of Eid to spread the message of religious harmony.

Prakash Javadekar, who is in charge of the BJP's affairs in Kerala, instructed party workers to visit the homes of Muslims, wish them Eid Mubarak and invite them for Vishu to give them 'Vishukaineetam' (gift).

On Easter day, BJP leaders, including Union Minister V Muraleedharan, visited Bishop houses in the state, while party workers reached homes and churches to deliver Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Easter message.

Around eight lakh cards were prepared to be delivered to each house.

The visit of BJP leaders was seen as part of the national leadership's political policy to reel in the Christian community, which has its strongest base in Kerala.

