Elathur train arson: RAW, IB commence probe as police grope in the dark

Kozhikode: The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the central Intelligence Bureau (IB) have launched parallel investigations into the Elathur train arson case, based on the assessment that the ongoing probe by the Kerala Police is making no progress.

RAW and IB officers are camping in Kozhikode and are primarily searching for those who allegedly helped the accused Shahrukh Saifi – who has been arrested – during the days he spent in Kerala. As part of the investigation, the RAW team conducted checks at Elathur, near Kozhikode city, and neighbouring places looking for clues about those who aided Saifi after the incident and during his trip to Kannur.

Moreover, the Kerala Police team in charge of the case informs the Central officers about the details of Saifi’s interrogation. However, RAW and IB officers feel that no breakthrough was achieved by questioning Saifi and are on lookout for other possibilities.

Another central agency, the NIA (National Investigation Agency) has already submitted a preliminary probe report on the incident – which led to the death of three persons – to the Union Home Ministry.

Saifi has claimed that after sprinkling petrol on passengers and sparking a fire in D-1 coach of the Alappuzha – Kannur executive express on the night of April 2, he had travelled on the same train till Kannur. Investigators are currently examining whether he had received support from anyone inside or outside the train. They are also trying to confirm whether had travelled to Kannur by train.

Incidentally, RAW officers reached Elathur after receiving reports that a scooter with two riders had sped off along a narrow road adjacent to the fuel depot near the Elathur railway station 30 minutes after the fire. RAW is also investigating whether Saifi had been helped by anyone in Shoranur, where is reported to have spent several hours before boarding the Executive Express. In fact, the Central agency has collected details of persons associated with some banned organisations in Shoranur and nearby areas.

With Saifi not cooperating with the probe, a meeting of the Kerala Police officers engaged for the task took place on Tuesday under Additional Director General of Police M R Ajith Kumar. Police vehicles from various police stations too were brought to the Armed Reserve Camp at Maloorkunnu to take the accused for evidence collection. However, the plan was dropped after the meeting, which decided to carry out evidence collection only after eliciting more information from Saifi.