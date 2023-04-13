Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar's role in Vaidekam resort management sparks controversy

Kannur: In a fresh controversy surrounding the Vaidekam resort, a company owned by senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is slated to take over the management of the Ayurveda resort owned by CPM Central Committee member E P Jayarajan’s family.

It is learned that an enterprise owned by Rajeev Chandrasekhar is now being engaged to operate the resort located at Anthoor municipality in Kannur. An agreement has been reached with Niramaya Resorts under the Jupiter Capital, an establishment controlled by the BJP leader.

Earlier, a prominent Ayurveda institution had been entrusted with the treatment provision at the resort. But the agreement was annulled following allegations of irregularities against one of the resort directors in finalizing the contract. It was against this backdrop that the resort management launched attempts to find out a new agency.

Although the management held consultations with several agencies, it has finally decided to tie up with Niramaya owned by Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Both managements are slated to ink a formal pact soon. The resort management explains the move as an attempt to ensure better treatment for patients.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, meanwhile, has dismissed the allegations and informed via his Twitter account that all reports connecting him with the resort handover were indeed wrong.

There were reports earlier that the family of E P Jayarajan was selling off their shares in the Vaidekam resort in view of the issue triggering a storm within the party. The family, however, has denied these reports.

The resort, located on an 11-acre property at Morazha within the limits of the Anthoor municipality, was set up by the Kannur Ayurvedic Medical Care Limited, a company in which EP’s wife P K Indira and son Jaison hold shares. The total value of the shares held by them is estimated to be Rs 91.99 lakh.

Though complaints were raised within the party about the family’s investment in the resort project, the controversy died down eventually after E P offered an explanation. The entry of Niramaya into the scene at this juncture, however, has enlivened these discussions once again.