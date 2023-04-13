Youth held for circulating morphed photos of his ex-girlfriend

Malayinkeezhu: A youth was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly circulated morphed photos of his ex-girlfriend to cause disruption to her marriage.

The accused was identified as Vijin (22), a resident of Vengavila House, Kadukkamoodu, Vellanad.

The youth was in a relationship with the victim for nearly four years before the duo broke up. The girl’s marriage was then fixed with another man, which enraged the accused.

He morphed the photos of the woman taken when they were in a relationship and circulated the same through social media. He even went to the house of the future groom and showed the pictures to his relatives there, police said, adding his motive was to disrupt the marriage.

The youth was booked with charges under the IT Act and his mobile phone will be sent for forensic examination. A team led by Inspector N Suresh Kumar took the absconding youth into custody from his hideout. The accused has been remanded.