Kerala government to approach SC in Arikomban issue

Thiruvananthapuram: The State government has decided to approach Supreme Court to find a solution to the Arikomban issue, said Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Friday.

Recently, the government, as advised by the Kerala High Court, had looked for a suitable place to transfer the elephant from Idukki, but couldn't find a place without human habitation, he said.

Request for delay

Recently, the Kerala HC asked the government to find a place to rehabilitate the elephant, in a week. The minister said that the apex court will be informed about the difficulty to execute the High Court order and will also request more time to do it.

The people of Parambikulam area staged a huge protest when the court asked the state government to shift the jumbo there. The government will ask the court's permission to take action as per Section 11 of the Wildlife Protection Act, the minister said.

GPS collar to arrive on Friday

Meanwhile, the GPS collar to be put on the tusker, supplied by the World Wildlife Fund from Assam, is expected to arrive in Ernakulam on Friday through air cargo.

It was to arrive from Bengaluru, but the

the decision was reversed a few days ago due to technical reasons.