Congress unnerved with BJP's Christian outreach, convenes PAC next week

Thiruvananthapuram: The Political Affairs Committee of the Congress will meet next week to discuss the BJP’s attempts to grow closer to Christian Churches close on the heels of the Prime Minister’s Easter diplomacy.

The meeting of the Political Affairs Committee was convened under pressure in the wake of the smouldering discontent in the party over the issue. The 'A' and 'I' groups are of the view that the State leadership had viewed the issue lightly. The groups, which demand that the party leadership must reach out to the Church leaderships, alleged that the BJP and the CPI(M) were capitalising on the Congress’s approach to the issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the heart of Delhi on Easter. He lit a candle in front of the statue of Christ and also listened to three hymns sung by the choir. The clergy presented the Prime Minister with mementos. Modi, who extended his Easter greetings, planted a sapling in the garden in front of the church and posed for a group photograph with the faithful before returning.

The Prime Minister’s visit came amidst a host of contact programmes and other moves being carried out by the national and State leaders of the BJP to reach out to leaders of various Christian denominations. Several BJP leaders had visited homes of Christians and even Bishops Houses on Easter.

Senior party functionaries, including Union Minister V Muraleedharan, called on the heads of churches and extended festival greetings. Muralidharan visited the headquarters of the Latin Church in Thiruvananthapuram.