3 teenagers drown in Kayamkulam, missing boy's body found entangled in fishing net

Alappuzha: The body of a 14-year-old who went missing at the Kayamkulam canal was recovered from fishing net on Friday.

Gautam Krishna had gone missing while taking a bath in the Kayamkulam canal to the west of Choolatheruvu. The body was found entangled in a fishermen's net on Friday morning. The body has been shifted to the Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital for autopsy.

The bodies of the two teenagers who were involved in the accident along with Gautam were found earlier. The deceased Devpradeep (14) and Vishnu (14) of Chingoli Ashwani Bhawan were found at Parur Param in Mahadevikad.

On Thursday afternoon, the three boys left their homes to take a dip in the lake. When they failed to return home, their families set out in search for them. On spotting their mobile phones, clothes and shoes lying on the banks, they suspected something amiss and alerted nearby residents.

With the help of locals and fishermen, the police were able to locate the bodies of two boys. A search for the third boy continued late into the night but to no avail. Gautham's body was found on Friday morning.