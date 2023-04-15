Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Thrissur youth battling for life after mob assaults him alleging arecanut theft

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 15, 2023 08:11 PM IST
CCTV footage of the theft (left) and a screengrab of the attack on Santhosh.
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A youngster was left battling for his life after a mob attacked him at Killimangalam near Chelakkara in Thrissur early on Saturday on the charge of areca-nut theft.

Santhosh of Vettikkattiri was held captive by a group of people, who allegedly beat him up. The police have obtained visuals of the attack on Santhosh. The youngster's wedding is scheduled for next month.

The incident took place around 2 am at the house of Abbas, an areca-nut dealer at Killimangalam. Following regular theft of areca-nut sacs from his house, the owner had installed CCTV cameras.

RELATED ARTICLES

Santhosh was allegedly spotted on Abbas' property by neighbours in the early hours and they allegedly manhandled him. Santhosh had multiple injuries on him when the locals handed him over to the police.

The locals, however, have claimed that Santhosh was hurt in a fall while getting over a wall in his attempt to flee.

Santhosh was taken to Medical College Hospital and subjected to emergency surgery. Later, he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU), and according to hospital authorities, his condition remains critical.

The police has identified five persons who attacked Santhosh; two of them are in custody.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.