Thrissur youth battling for life after mob assaults him alleging arecanut theft

Thrissur: A youngster was left battling for his life after a mob attacked him at Killimangalam near Chelakkara in Thrissur early on Saturday on the charge of areca-nut theft.

Santhosh of Vettikkattiri was held captive by a group of people, who allegedly beat him up. The police have obtained visuals of the attack on Santhosh. The youngster's wedding is scheduled for next month.

The incident took place around 2 am at the house of Abbas, an areca-nut dealer at Killimangalam. Following regular theft of areca-nut sacs from his house, the owner had installed CCTV cameras.

Santhosh was allegedly spotted on Abbas' property by neighbours in the early hours and they allegedly manhandled him. Santhosh had multiple injuries on him when the locals handed him over to the police.

The locals, however, have claimed that Santhosh was hurt in a fall while getting over a wall in his attempt to flee.

Santhosh was taken to Medical College Hospital and subjected to emergency surgery. Later, he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU), and according to hospital authorities, his condition remains critical.

The police has identified five persons who attacked Santhosh; two of them are in custody.