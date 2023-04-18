Chintha Jerome to step down, M Shajar to be Youth Commission chairperson

Thiruvananthapuram: Chintha Jerome, who has completed two terms as the Kerala State Youth Commission chairperson, will step down from the post. Instead, M Shajar would become the chairperson of the Youth Commission. The official order in this regard is likely to be issued soon.

The tenure of the commission's chairperson is three years.

Chintha and Shajar are members of the central committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

A former DYFI Kannur district secretary, Shajar is currently a member of the CPM Kannur district committee.

Chintha was appointed chairperson in 2016 during the tenure of the first Pinarayi government. She was given a second term during the fag end of the first government’s tenure. The second term was completed on February 6. After this, Chintha continued to hold the office on the condition that she would remain in the post till a new chairperson is appointed or for a maximum period of six months.

Chintha found herself in the middle of controversies recently over the error in the PhD thesis and demanding the payment of salary arrears for nearly 17 months.

Chintha said that she counts the campaign against drugs, district-level adalats, job fairs, and the job portal as her achievements.