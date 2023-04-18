Myocardial infarction caused Nayana Surya’s death: Medical board

Thiruvananthapuram: The probe into the death of Nayana Surya, a young filmmaker, has taken a major turn with a preliminary investigation by the Crime Branch attributing the death to myocardial infarction (also called heart attack).

The inference in this regard was reached at a meeting of the medical board, which was convened here on Tuesday. The board arrived at the conclusion that the death might have taken two to six hours, as might happen in cases of myocardial infarction.

The findings of the scientific examinations were analysed by a team led by Dr Sreedevi, head of the forensic wing at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. The special medical board has been constituted with the objective of analysing whether her death was caused by murder, suicide, or natural causes. Along with other members of the board, the pathology experts too have arrived at the inference that the death was due to myocardial infarction.

A final conclusion on the death, meanwhile, was yet to be reached. The medical board will submit its final report within 20 days after analysing all the documents available. This report will be crucial in the case.

The sleuths have yet to receive any evidence pointing to the murder plot. According to them, the room in which Nayana had been lying dead was locked from the inside, and no one entered it. She was also found to have been suffering from mental health issues and had been traumatised by the isolation following the death of filmmaker Lenin Rajendran.

Nayana was found dead at a house at Althara Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The post-mortem report attributed the death to neck and abdominal injuries, and this gave rise to conjectures about foul play.