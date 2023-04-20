Bear falls into well at TVM home, forest officials summoned

Thiruvananthapuram: A bear fell into a well at a home in Vellanad here on Thursday.

The animal fell into a well in the premises of Vellanad native Arun's residence at around 12 am.

It is suspected that the bear, which belongs to a forest nearby, fell when it tried to capture a hen belonging to Arun's neighbour. After catching two hens, the bear was on its way to capture the third one which flew onto the net laid above the well.

According to local residents, wild animals began visiting the area after the water sources dried up in the forest due to the intense summer.

Forest Department officials have been summoned to rescue the animal.