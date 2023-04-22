Kerala celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr, Kerala CM extends greetings

Thiruvananthapuram: Marking the culmination of the fasting month of Ramadan, Kerala celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday. Thousands of devotees participated in the Eidgahs held at various places across the state today.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished the devotees Eid Mubarak on Saturay. "Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr provide a noble message to humanity. The believers should be able to use the reformation they achieved through fasting in their lives," he said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar. It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offered namaz at the Eidgah on Kollam beach.

Eidgah is a term used for the open-air enclosure reserved for Eid prayers offered in the morning of Eid ul-Fitr.

Eidgah at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Manoj Chemancheri/Manorama

Moon sighted on Friday evening

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was sighted everywhere on Friday evening.

Eid will be celebrated in the country on Saturday, he said.

Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmad said "On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony that has existed in the country for 75 years continues to prosper."

President, PM offer greetings

Extending Eid greetings, President Droupadi Murmu urged all to take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society.

"Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads the feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony," she said.

This festival is imbued with the spirit of harmony and inspires us to build a peaceful and prosperous society, Murmu said.

"On this occasion, let's take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted the president as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Eid on Saturday.

"Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone's wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak," Modi said in a tweet.